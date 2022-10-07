Mick Jagger had bisexual flings with two Rolling Stones bandmates, new book says

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 October 2022

Rock-and-roll icon Mick Jagger allegedly had same-sex affairs with two of his fellow bandmates in the Rolling Stones, according to The Stone Age: Sixty Years of the Rolling Stones, a new book by music journalist Lesley-Ann Jones.

Jones — who has written biographies on other queer rockers like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury — said that Jagger had sexual encounters with guitarist and songwriter Keith Richards, the band’s former guitarist Mick Taylor, Bowie, and also bisexual Austrian actor Helmut Berger.

Richard’s ex-lover Anita Pallenberg and Jagger’s ex-partner Marianne Faithfull reportedly confirmed Jagger’s relationship with Richards in the book. Pallenberg said, “From when I first met them, I saw Mick was in love with Keith.”

Faithfull added, “I had an inkling that there was a sexual undercurrent between them. I knew in some part of my head that Mick was bisexual.”

The book also quotes a man named Paul Levett who said that Taylor’s former wife Rose Millar once mentioned finding Taylor and Jagger in bed together.

“Why would she say such a thing to me, if she had not seen it with her own eyes?” Levett says in the book.

Jagger is known for his gender-nonconforming stage persona. Throughout his career, the rocker experimented with makeup, glam-rock fashions, and flamboyant stage moves including pursed lips, hip gyrations, and other sassy poses.

Jagger was also a regular patron of New York’s famous disco club Studio 54. There, he was seen with other gay icons like writer Truman Capote, fashion designer Halston, and dancer Rudolf Nureyev. Jagger also appeared alongside Bowie in a very flamboyant video for their 1985 cover of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street.”

Jagger played a reclusive, eccentric, bisexual former rock star in the 1970 British crime drama Performance. He is currently 79 years old and is partnered with American ballerina Melanie Hamrick.

