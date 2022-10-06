Holyrood committee backs self-declaration for transgender people

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Report on Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill supports removing need for psychiatric diagnosis

A Holyrood committee tasked with scrutinising the Scottish government’s gender recognition reform bill has given its support to the key principles for simplifying how transgender people can update their birth certificates – including the introduction of self-declaration.

The report comes a day after the Equality and Human Rights Commission, in its second public intervention on the bill, detailed concerns about the cross-border impact of the legislation and raised the prospect the Westminster government may not recognise the new Scottish certificates in the rest of the UK.

