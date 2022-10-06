The Church of England must work harder to welcome gay people | Letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Compromises should be sought to allow ministers who want to to perform same-sex marriages, writes Sean Pearce, while Jonathan Still emphasises that there are parishes where LGBTQ+ people are warmly included and celebrated

As a gay man and a practising Anglican, I was heartened to read Ben Bradshaw’s comments (C of E must welcome gay people or face questions in parliament, says MP, 4 October).

I joined the Church of England because I perceived it as welcoming, open-minded and able to balance the importance of tradition with the demands of modern life. It’s been distressing to see the church take a harsher stance towards the LGBTQ+ community recently, especially after the embarrassment of this year’s Lambeth conference.

