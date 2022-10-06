84-Year-Old Woman Finally Calls Her Partner “My Wife” After 30 Years Together

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

“Today, I did it.”

Our world is still full with prejudiced and discrimination toward queer couples, so it’s no surprise that for some it takes a lifetime to be finally free and out of the closet. Even today, it’s still hard for some couples to display their love and affection publicly. Jan Moore and Linda Ford have been together for more than 30 years and until recently Moore never called her partner “my wife” in front of another person despite being married for more than 4 years.

Finally after an important milestone in their lives, Moore felt braved enough to share a heartwarming moment with the world by recording and posting a video on TikTok saying “Today, I did it.”

It all began with a simple phone call from the bank asking for some additional information. During this conversation Moore was asked who Linda is and she proudly replied that she is her wife.

It was in that exact moment, that she realized that it was the first time she used the words “My wife”. “Well, call me dumb for not saying it before, but I guess it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Guess what? I’m going to be doing it again.”

Moore felt that it was important to record a video of everything that happened and share it with the world. So far the video has more than a half a million likes and two million views. Many felt inspired and moved by this beautiful gesture and took it to the comment section to express their feelings. “I am glad that at age 84 and in 2022 you feel safe enough to speak your truth,” a TikTok user commented. Another offered a piece of advice, “Each person in their own time. Now, walk up to her and say “you’re my wife.” Do it several times a day, you have a lot of catching up to do.” Several queer people shared their own experiences. One commented, “Love your bravery; I know how it feels my wife and I have been together 30 years and have two grown boys and we find it hard to hold hands.” Another said, “Life should feel easier but the reality is we stay in the shadows to feel safe. Brava!!!!”

Now, More and her wife Ford have more than 200.000 followers on their TikTot account “Canada’s Gayest Family”.

