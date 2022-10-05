Scooby-Doo’s Velma has finally come out as a lesbian? My dream has come true!

Articles

In the 1970s, Velma shared my view of the world, being cleverer than boys and defying femininity. And after I came out, I knew exactly what else was going on with her. Now the show’s makers have caught up

For decades now, Velma Dinkley, the crime-fighting heroine of hundreds of Scooby-Doo cartoon and movies, has been trying to come out of the closet. In the early 2000s, when Warner Bros made two live-action Scooby-Doo movies, the screenwriter, James Gunn, attempted to portray her as an out and proud lesbian, but the studio was having none of it.

“I tried!” Gunn told a fan in 2020. “Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script [for the 2002 movie Scooby-Doo]. But the studio kept watering it down, becoming ambiguous.” For the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, she even acquired a boyfriend.

