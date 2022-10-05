A protest proposal for footballers at the World Cup in Qatar | Brief letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 17:11 Hits: 1

Silent remembrance | Adoption isn’t volunteering | Austerity deaths deserve an inquiry | Death certificates | 45p to P45

The most appropriate and effective way of recognising some of the errors in awarding the football World Cup to Qatar (Editorial, 3 October) would be to encourage players to lower their heads for a short period after the national anthems. This quiet message would reflect the significant loss of life during construction work in the years leading up to the finals.

John Cooper

London

• Ron Poole-Dayan says: “We consider adoption [to be] a form of volunteering. It is not a way to become parents” (‘We are expected to be OK with not having children’: how gay parenthood through surrogacy became a battleground, 1 October). He could not be more wrong. Adopting a child has nothing to do with volunteering and everything to do with becoming a parent.

Pam Barnsley

East Meon, Hampshire

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/commentisfree/2022/oct/05/a-protest-proposal-for-footballers-at-the-world-cup-in-qatar