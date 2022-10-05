Homophobic abuse allegedly used at Tory party LGBT event in Birmingham

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 18:14 Hits: 2

Several people had to be removed for allegedly using vitriolic language at party celebrating LGBT diversity

Conservative party members have been accused of using homophobic insults at a party celebrating LGBT diversity at the party conference in Birmingham.

Several people had to be removed for allegedly using vitriolic language at an event at Reflex nightclub, it is claimed.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/05/homophobic-abuse-allegedly-used-tory-party-lgbt-event-birmingham