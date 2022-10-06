‘That’s my Catholicism’: Daniel Andrews embarks on theological debate with archbishop over Essendon furore

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Victoria’s premier denies he stirred division in the community following appointment of Andrew Thorburn

Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews, has called on his own interpretation of Catholicism to reject accusations from the archbishop of Melbourne that he had stirred division in the community following the appointment of Essendon chief executive Andrew Thorburn.

Thorburn was appointed to the role on Monday but resigned a day later after sermons by the City on a Hill church, of which he is chairman, were made public.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/06/thats-my-catholicism-daniel-andrews-embarks-on-theological-debate-with-archbishop-over-essendon-furore