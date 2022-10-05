Marjorie Taylor Greene says Joe Biden can’t define what a woman is, but she can’t even spell it

Articles

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting mocked on Twitter for saying that President Joe Biden can’t define what a woman is… when she, herself, misspelled the word “woman” in her tweet.

“How can you possibly know the power of women when you can’t even define what a women [sic] is?” Greene said in response to a video Biden shared encouraging women to vote for Democratic candidates.

How can you possibly know the power of women when you can’t even define what a women is? https://t.co/DySqPxYL5q — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 5, 2022

People mocked her for attacking Biden about the definition of the word “woman” – when his video had nothing to do with that – while not being able to spell the word correctly herself.

What a women is? — Jack Turban MD (@jack_turban) October 5, 2022

What a women is? Cannot wait until you're gone from DC & gone from Twitter since this acct will be gone like your personal one. Can't. Wait. pic.twitter.com/XGED2MkpxA — Diane H (@doggiemomx3) October 5, 2022

You can't define proper grammar, and you consistently get it wrong! You also can't define commitment or faithful. — Joanna Is Ready to Fire DeSantis & Rubio (@Joanna_Resists) October 5, 2022

Women is more than one woman. There, easy. — E.D.G.E. (@EDGEinthewild) October 5, 2022

How can you talk re:WOMEN, when you clearly don't know the diff. between singular & plural?

How can you feign "Christianity" forcing even a 10 yr old to carry to term, yet DIVORCE? You *did* take the VOW "'til death do us part", didn't you? STOP the hypocrisy. Live & let live. — Love, Light and Lincoln (@Byecheeto) October 5, 2022

Because many Democrats are supportive of transgender equality, Republicans have been attacking them for not being able to provide a neat and complete definition of the word “woman.” Republican members of Congress asked several witnesses testifying on a variety of issues this year at various hearings to define the word “woman,” often getting frustrated when they didn’t get the answer they were looking for.

Meanwhile, the definitions of “woman” that Republicans have provided haven’t been all that great. Greene herself fumbled on this question at a Georgia Republican Assembly meeting in April.

“I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman,” she said at the time. “This is an easy answer.”

“We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We are- we may be the weaker sex… we are the weaker sex. But we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

Marge Greene: “I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman .. We came from Adam’s rib .. We are the weaker sex, but we are our husband’s wife.” pic.twitter.com/R825bZPtiI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/marjorie-taylor-greene-says-joe-biden-cant-define-woman-cant-even-spell/