The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Joe Biden can’t define what a woman is, but she can’t even spell it

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Joe Biden can’t define what a woman is, but she can’t even spell it

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting mocked on Twitter for saying that President Joe Biden can’t define what a woman is… when she, herself, misspelled the word “woman” in her tweet.

“How can you possibly know the power of women when you can’t even define what a women [sic] is?” Greene said in response to a video Biden shared encouraging women to vote for Democratic candidates.

People mocked her for attacking Biden about the definition of the word “woman” – when his video had nothing to do with that – while not being able to spell the word correctly herself.

Because many Democrats are supportive of transgender equality, Republicans have been attacking them for not being able to provide a neat and complete definition of the word “woman.” Republican members of Congress asked several witnesses testifying on a variety of issues this year at various hearings to define the word “woman,” often getting frustrated when they didn’t get the answer they were looking for.

Meanwhile, the definitions of “woman” that Republicans have provided haven’t been all that great. Greene herself fumbled on this question at a Georgia Republican Assembly meeting in April.

“I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman,” she said at the time. “This is an easy answer.”

“We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We are- we may be the weaker sex… we are the weaker sex. But we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/marjorie-taylor-greene-says-joe-biden-cant-define-woman-cant-even-spell/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version