Thérèse Coffey is leaving the UK vulnerable to monkeypox | Ceri Smith

The vaccination programme for gay and bisexual men is simply not enough to protect against future outbreaks

Reports that new health secretary, Thérèse Coffey, has rejected her officials’ expert advice to procure an additional 70,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are deeply concerning and shortsighted.

Less than a month into the role, Coffey is said to have gone against the recommendation of those who have been leading the country’s response, and made a critical decision that leaves the UK vulnerable to future outbreaks of monkeypox.

