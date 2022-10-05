Andrew Thorburn had to choose between Essendon and his church – their values cannot be reconciled | Michael Bradley

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Nobody said Thorburn could not hold a leadership position in society, he just couldn’t be CEO of a pro-LGBTQI+ football club
“My personal Christian faith is not tolerated or permitted in the public square.”
With those words, Andrew Thorburn ended his one-day tenure as chief executive of Essendon Football Club and lit the fuse on yet another religious freedom conflagration.Continue reading...
