Kickingball: a mix of football, baseball and home for Argentina’s Venezuelan refugees

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

When four friends started a league for the game in their adopted country, they had no idea how popular it would prove

Every Sunday, about 100 or so women from teens to middle age meet in Parque Olímpico in Buenos Aires. Using flour, they mark out a court on the grass, to play a sport that brings them a little bit of home in their adopted country.

Kickingball, a blend of football and baseball, is common across Venezuela and the refugees who left the country during the political and economic implosion of Nicolás Maduro’s government are bringing it to Argentina.

