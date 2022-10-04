The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Kickingball: a mix of football, baseball and home for Argentina’s Venezuelan refugees

Category: Sex Hits: 2

When four friends started a league for the game in their adopted country, they had no idea how popular it would prove

Every Sunday, about 100 or so women from teens to middle age meet in Parque Olímpico in Buenos Aires. Using flour, they mark out a court on the grass, to play a sport that brings them a little bit of home in their adopted country.

Kickingball, a blend of football and baseball, is common across Venezuela and the refugees who left the country during the political and economic implosion of Nicolás Maduro’s government are bringing it to Argentina.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/04/kickingball-a-mix-of-football-baseball-and-home-for-argentina-venezuelan-refugees-buenos-aires

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version