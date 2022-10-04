Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 07:08 Hits: 2

Essendon says City on a Hill’s values are in ‘direct contradiction’ with its own, as Daniel Andrews labels its views on homosexuality and abortion ‘appalling’

Andrew Thorburn has resigned as Essendon chief executive 24 hours after being appointed because his links to a church condemning homosexuality and abortion were in “direct contradiction” to the values of the AFL club.

The Bombers announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thorburn, despite not holding the same personal views as the City on the Hill movement for which he is chairman, felt he could not serve in both roles and had offered his resignation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/04/andrew-thorburn-resigns-as-essendon-ceo-after-one-day-over-links-to-controversial-church