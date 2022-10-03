The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Every magical instrument Twitter wants Lizzo to play now that she’s mastered the crystal flute

Last week, Lizzo set the internet on fire after she played a 200-year-old crystal flute that once belonged to President James Madison at her Washington, D.C. concert.

Fans were delighted by the historic musical moment, while conservative trolls lost their racist minds at the sight of a Black pop star playing the historical instrument.

The absurdity of the faux controversy has since led many on Twitter to joke about what might happen if Lizzo were given access to various fictional instruments of power.

One user suggested the classically trained flutist should be given the Green Power Ranger’s Dragon Dagger—which fans of the 90s kids show will remember was also a flute—to summon the character’s Dragonzord. Others offered up Marvel superhero Namor’s Horn of Proteus, the Ocarina of Time from video game The Legend of Zelda, and the Warp Whistle from Super Mario Bros. 3.

More than one user likened Lizzo playing the crystal flute to the “secret chord” mentioned in Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

But the fun didn’t stop at fictional musical instruments.

“BREAKING: Lizzo has pulled Excalibur from its stone and laid claim to all of Britain,” one user tweeted. The Grammy winning artist has been deemed worthy of wielding pretty much every mystical weapon from the One Ring from The Lord of the Rings to Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet.

And there are even some real-life instruments folks would like to give Lizzo a crack at.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/every-magical-instrument-twitter-wants-lizzo-play-now-shes-mastered-crystal-flute/

