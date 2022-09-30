The Trevor Project teams up with a student surveillance company accused of LGBTQ+ bias

Articles

Many fear the partnership is a ‘seal of approval’ for a company whose surveillance tech disproportionately harms LGBTQ+ youth

Amid warnings from lawmakers and civil rights groups that digital surveillance tools could discriminate against at-risk students, a leading nonprofit devoted to the mental wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth has formed a financial partnership with a tech company that subjects them to persistent online monitoring.

Beginningin May, the Trevor Project, ahigh-profile nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth, began to list Gaggle as a “corporate partner” on its website, disclosing that the controversial surveillance company had given them between $25,000 (£22,590) and $50,000 (£45,182) in support. Gaggle, which uses artificial intelligence and human content moderators to sift through billions of student chat messages and homework assignments each year in search of students who may harm themselves or others, published a webpage noting the two were collaborating to “improve mental health outcomes for LGBTQ young people”.

