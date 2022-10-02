The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

If Labour is truly the party of equality, it wouldn’t shut down the trans debate | Sonia Sodha

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The party sent the wrong message in denying a platform to a gender-critical group

Labour prides itself on being the party of equality. Yet at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool last week, a group of Labour women found themselves denied an exhibition stall. And to ensure that women could attend their fringe event safely, they kept its location secret until just before it started, worked with the police and hired security.

They are Labour Women’s Declaration, a gender-critical group of women who believe that biological sex cannot be replaced with self-declared gender identity, and that women have the right to access single-sex sports, spaces and services such as prisons and domestic abuse refuges.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/02/if-labour-is-truly-the-party-of-equality-it-wouldnt-shut-down-the-trans-debate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version