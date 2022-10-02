If Labour is truly the party of equality, it wouldn’t shut down the trans debate | Sonia Sodha

Articles

The party sent the wrong message in denying a platform to a gender-critical group

Labour prides itself on being the party of equality. Yet at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool last week, a group of Labour women found themselves denied an exhibition stall. And to ensure that women could attend their fringe event safely, they kept its location secret until just before it started, worked with the police and hired security.

They are Labour Women’s Declaration, a gender-critical group of women who believe that biological sex cannot be replaced with self-declared gender identity, and that women have the right to access single-sex sports, spaces and services such as prisons and domestic abuse refuges.

