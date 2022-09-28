Thousands of Virginia students walk out in protest at governor’s trans proposals

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 15:14 Hits: 0

New guidelines put forward by Republican Glenn Youngkin would restrict protections for transgender students

Thousands of Virginia high school students walked out of school on Tuesday to protest proposed guidelines put forward by Governor Glenn Youngkin that would restrict protections for transgender students.

Students from nearly 100 high schools staged walkouts across the state to protest against the new policies, holding signs criticizing the guidelines and waving pride flags in support of their LGBTQ+ peers.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/28/virginia-schools-students-walkout-protest-trans-glenn-youngkin