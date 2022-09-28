GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker says trans kids won’t go to heaven

Articles

Herschel Walker, Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee and a former NFL player, recently voiced his belief that trans kids will not get into heaven.

“When I get to heaven, I want the Lord to recognize me,” he said at a rally on Tuesday in Calhoun, GA. “Because I can tell you right now, they’re telling the young kids in school, you can be a boy tomorrow even if you’re a girl.”

“But I want the young kids to know, you go to heaven. Jesus may not recognize you. Because he made you a boy. He made you a girl. Why are we talking about things like that?”

Walker also spoke out against trans athletes participating in sports as their lived gender.

“They’re trying to tell you right now that this is normal. But I’m here to tell you this is not normal,” he said. “Let’s get men out of women’s sports.”

He also said, “I know what a woman is. It’s written in the Bible. She’s from the rib of a man…A man can’t get pregnant. I don’t know why they’re even talking about that.”

Herschel Walker defined "woman" today at a rally in Georgia. "I know what a woman is. It's written in the Bible. She's from the rib of a man" pic.twitter.com/NdjkDVk7wW — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 27, 2022

He was joined by former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been fighting the NCAA’s trans-inclusive policies.

In addition to being anti-trans, Walker is anti-marriage equality. He has a son who is attracted to men but does not identify as gay and speaks out against the LGBTQ pride movement.

Walker has also been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, who appeared in an ad from the Republican Accountability PAC saying that he held a gun to her head and threatened to “blow my brains out.”

Walker is running against incumbent Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock, a cosponsor of the Equality Act who supports LGBTQ rights.

Warnock, a Baptist pastor, wrote an essay for The Advocate in 2020 deconstructing the idea that religious freedom is at odds with LGBTQ rights.

“Faith wielded as a cudgel to harm our neighbor has no place in our pews, in our streets, or in the halls of Congress,” he wrote.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/gop-senate-candidate-herschel-walker-says-trans-kids-wont-go-heaven/