They tried to shut down Drag Story Hour. A Montana bookstore fought back

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

When an LGBTQ-friendly reading even was targeted with hateful rhetoric, locals drowned out the protesters with a message of love and acceptance

This story is co-published with Montana Free Press

Retired police officer and army veteran Jim Thomas drove to downtown Helena, Montana, the state’s capital, to provide what he considered a community service. On a Saturday in mid-July, he joined a vocal crowd outside a local LGBTQ-owned independent bookstore and began scanning his surroundings.

Standing 6ft 4in and about 200lbs, with a camouflage baseball hat and scraggly eyebrows, Thomas arrived with a mission: make sure Drag Story Hour, the family-friendly reading event where sparkling drag performers read children’s books to kids and families, went off without a hitch.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/sep/28/drag-queen-story-hour-book-store-montana