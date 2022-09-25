All the romantic details of Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying’s proposal to fiancé Mark Manio

Articles

This week Scotty Hoying and fiancé Mark Manio revealed all the romantic details of the Pentatonix singer’s proposal.

Fans almost certainly recall the video the couple posted on Instagram in April of the sunset moment in the Bahamas when Hoying proposed. But in a recent interview with People, the couple shared even more about the heartwarming event with the world.

“Actually, it was the most nerve-wracking thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” Hoying told the magazine. “Even though Mark and I had talked about [the engagement] a million times, I still put the pressure on myself to make it perfect.”

According to Manio, he succeeded.

“He had a private dinner set up on the beach and it was so perfect. We started dancing and Scott started saying the most beautiful and meaningful and caring things to me. I instantly started crying and tearing up,” he recalls. “Then he got down on one knee and I could barely believe it. It was everything I could have imagined.”

Hoying and Manio have been together since 2017, and the couple discussed their relationship in terms as glowing as the sunset on that Nassau beach.

“I have never met anyone that was so kind and selfless,” Hoying said of Manio. “I have always just felt so comfortable with him. Right from the beginning, we would talk for hours about things. We have so many similar interests and we have so much fun together.”

Hoying explained that the couple actually bought their engagement rings together last Christmas while in New York City. “We saw the Cartier store and we were like, ‘Let’s get this part done!’ So Mark knew it was coming, but he didn’t know when.”

The seaside setting was particularly meaningful for the couple, Hoying explained.

“One of the things we first bonded about when we were falling in love was how we just loved tropical vacations and relaxing on a beach, just the two of us,” he said. “I think that having the proposal be just the two of us was the most romantic thing I could have ever dreamed of.”

Hoying and Manio are planning their wedding for next June, and hope to start a family in the next few years.

“We are so excited to raise kids together,” Hoying said.

