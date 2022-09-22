Greece urged to address anti-LGBTQI+ discrimination and intolerance

Category: Sex Hits: 0
Council of Europe report highlighted need to enhance equality rights for intersex children in particular
Europe’s top human rights watchdog has urged Greece to take action against the “serious forms” of discrimination and intolerance faced by the country’s LGBTQI+ community, especially children in schools.
Equality rights for intersex people often subject to sex “normalising” surgery at a young age must also be enhanced, according to a report released on Thursday by the Council of Europe.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/22/greece-urged-to-address-anti-lgbtiq-discrimination-and-intolerance