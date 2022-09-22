Self-Proclaimed ‘Relationship Coach’ Explains Why Women Should Date Men 10 Years Older Than Them

Articles

Jake Maddock is an Australian self-proclaimed relationship coach who promises his clients a ’10/10 relationship’ if they follow his ‘tough love’ approach. Expectedly, his approach hasn’t always garnered the best reactions online, but as it turns out, he manages to maintain a successful career by helping single people find love. He has over 75k Instagram followers, and in one of his latest interviews, he talked about the ‘ideal’ age gap in a relationship. According to him, there are ‘biological reasons’ why women should date older men, and, in his opinion, women should date men who are at least 10 years older than them.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said that men and women mature emotionally at different times, and, according to experts, men take about 10 years longer to become emtionally mature than for a woman. So, he believes that the ideal age gap is 10 years, but ultimately, he thinks that any relationship can work if the man is five to 10 years older.

He also added that he rarely sees successful relationships between women and younger men.

“An older man is likely to be less commitment phobic and more decisive about where he wants to take the relationship.

He will also have a more mature viewpoint when it comes to solving problems and relationship issues. He will have made his mistakes and is unlikely to repeat them. He won’t play silly games, he chooses you for better reasons and will appreciate you more.” – he said.

To prove his point, Jake provided a list of Hollywood couples examples. He mentioned George Clooney, who met his 17-years younger wife Amal Alamuddin at the age of 52.

Then, he said that Alec Baldwin began dating Hilaria Thomas when he was 53 and she was 27, and they’re still together. Harrison Ford began dating Calista Flockhart when he was 60 and she was 38, and they’re still together.

While many people agreed with her thoughts, others preferred things a bit more equal – once again proving there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to dating and relationships.

However, there are people who agree with his thoughts, saying that he might have a point. But what do you think about this? Feel free to tell us in the comments.

