Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Young generation calls for inclusivity as LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and violence

A growing number of Kenyan labels are embracing genderless fashion, as a younger, more vocal generation calls for greater inclusivity and creativity in clothing designs.

In July, fashion brand Vivo and Bold Network Africa released a vibrant gender-inclusive collection called Zoya X Bold. It is one of a new crop of collaborations showcasing androgynous fashion. Nairobi designer Jamie Bryan Kimani, who launched his brand Sevaria in 2018, exclusively creates genderfluid clothing.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/sep/20/people-should-be-who-they-are-kenyans-embrace-genderless-fashion