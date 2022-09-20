The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘People should be who they are’: Kenyans embrace genderless fashion

Young generation calls for inclusivity as LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and violence

A growing number of Kenyan labels are embracing genderless fashion, as a younger, more vocal generation calls for greater inclusivity and creativity in clothing designs.

In July, fashion brand Vivo and Bold Network Africa released a vibrant gender-inclusive collection called Zoya X Bold. It is one of a new crop of collaborations showcasing androgynous fashion. Nairobi designer Jamie Bryan Kimani, who launched his brand Sevaria in 2018, exclusively creates genderfluid clothing.

