Black trans woman sues apartment complex for discriminating against her family

Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022

A Black trans woman says her housing complex discriminated against her family and refused to respect her gender identity.

Shayla Anderson and her husband have filed a lawsuit accusing the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond, Texas of discrimination.

Anderson says the trouble began when the couple contacted the property manager to make a noise complaint.

“I went to her office, and she said, ‘I’m not going to speak with you about this,’” Anderson told KPRC. “‘I’m not going to speak with you about this, sir.’”

“She took my womanhood and crushed it by calling me sir.”

From there, Anderson reached out to the company in charge of the apartment complex, SunRidge Management Group, who never got back to her.

After filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Anderson then posted a video of the property manager approaching her husband and son while they played basketball and accusing them of not living in the building.

The building then demanded Anderson remove the video before issuing their family an eviction notice, despite the fact that they hadn’t received any warnings.

Anderson said she had not been paying rent, but that her lawyers had advised her to stop due to the lawsuit.

In a statement, SunRidge denied all claims of discrimination and stated, “We adhere to the highest standards of managing the Grand Fountain community and comply with all fair housing laws.”

But Anderson is not backing down.

“Because, you’re a big corporation you can’t treat the little people wrong,” she said. “We have a voice as well.”

“A lot of people say, ‘Well, why don’t you move? Why don’t you get out of there?’ Because then I give them the power.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/black-trans-woman-sues-apartment-complex-discriminating-family/