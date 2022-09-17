Serbian police arrest dozens as Belgrade EuroPride marchers defy ban

Articles

Saturday, 17 September 2022

Local media report arrests of unruly counter-protesters as pride marchers flout ban with shortened walk in rain

Serbian police arrested more than 64 people as thousands of LGBTQI+ activists turned out for Belgrade’s EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban.

The event had been intended as the cornerstone event of the EuroPride gathering. But the interior ministry banned the march earlier this week, citing security concerns after rightwing groups threatened to hold protests.

