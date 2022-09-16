Christian pastor explains why he uses so many slurs

Articles

Christian pastor Aaron Thompson explained in a sermon why he uses the anti-gay slur “fa***t” so much while preaching the Bible.

Longtime readers of LGBTQ Nation may have noticed that preachers in New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement (New IFB) churches – like Thompson’s Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Washington state and Stedfast Baptist Church in Texas – often use slurs from the pulpit, unlike other conservative Christian pastors who generally shy away from rude language while attacking LGBTQ people.

Thompson explained why: the word “fa***t” just sounds nice to him, and he doesn’t believe his target audience will understand fancy words like “sodomite.”

“And so what the inspired word is in this book is the right word, we shouldn’t be ashamed of it,” he said before defending a word that isn’t in the Bible.

“You’re like, ‘Well what about fa***t, you say fa***t, you say fa***t,'” he said. “It’s like yeah but when you say sodomite, most of the time people don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not like everyone else there outside reads the Bible. It’s not like a real popular word.”

“You can say homosexual, but it doesn’t have the negative connotation that it should have,” he complained. “Because the negative connotation that it should have is that they’re a bunch of freaks and that God pronounces the death penalty upon them in Leviticus 20:13.

“And I’m not gonna shy away from anything that the Bible says.”

Christian hate-preacher Aaron Thompson says every word in the Bible matters. But anti-LGBTQ slurs, which are not in the Bible, are okay to use because they just sound better. pic.twitter.com/wk5kGVMhj9 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 15, 2022

Last month, Thompson was saying that schools are teaching kids “about sodomy” and that schools are teaching pronouns so that kids can identify as animals. That is not happening in reality.

“You know what my proper pronouns are? I’m a he-she-it-they-dog cat-monkey,” he said. “I got the litter box in the room. I’m a cat: meow meow.”

“That’s the kind of stuff that’s going on in public schools, and they’re not even telling the parents about it… I don’t understand what’s going on. You can’t just identify as whatever you want to be and you’re magically that. Everybody knows you’re not a cat, you idiot.”

Earlier this year, another preacher at the Sure Foundation Baptist Church said that he hopes “every single homosexual dies.”

“That’s why a lot of homosexuals, they’re reprobates, they hate themselves, they kill themselves,” Danil Kutsar said. “Why? Because they hate their lives because they rejected God, they know that God rejected them, they know there’s no hope, they know they’re wicked, and they might even hate their lives.” The New IFB movement also includes Steven Anderson’s Faithful Word Baptist Church in Arizona. Anderson has been banned from nearly three dozen countries for his extremist statements. In 2016, Anderson praised the Pulse nightclub shooter for killing “a bunch of disgusting perverts and pedophiles” and “disgusting homosexuals who the Bible says were worthy of death.”

