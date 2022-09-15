US supreme court clears way for LGBTQ+ group to gain recognition from Jewish university

Articles

Justices lift temporary hold on court order that requires Yeshiva University to recognize group, the YU Pride Alliance, as legal fight continues

The US supreme court has cleared the way for an LGBTQ+ group to gain official recognition from a Jewish university in New York City, though that may not last.

By a 5-4 vote on Wednesday, the justices lifted a temporary hold on a court order that requires Yeshiva University to recognize the group, the YU Pride Alliance, even as a legal fight continues.

