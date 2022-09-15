LGB Alliance co-founder breaks down in court when asked to define ‘lesbian’

Articles

Category: Sex

Court case over organisation’s charitable status brought by trans rights group is adjourned after exchange

A co-founder of LGB Alliance was reduced to tears during cross-examination on the definition of the word lesbian on Thursday, prompting the court to adjourn, during a legal challenge to the Charity Commission’s decision to award charitable status to the organisation.

The meaning of the word lesbian has been analysed on several occasions during five days of court hearings triggered by a challenge brought by the children’s trans rights charity Mermaids.

