‘Kaison has two mums’: discrimination complaint lodged over lack of census questions on sexuality

Newcastle parent April Long says it was shocking to discover 2021 census asked where their child’s ‘mother and father’ were born

The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Michael Sukkar, a former Morrison government minister, have been accused of breaching discrimination laws in their handling of the 2021 census.

In a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission, Newcastle parent April Long says they felt excluded when answering the 2021 survey with partner Kelly given there was no question about sexual orientation.

