Man who allegedly beat, stomped called trans woman a “demon” arrested

Police have arrested a Houston man charged with robbing, pistol-whipping, and beating a transgender woman.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Salih Alhemoud targeted the victim on Grindr because of her sexual orientation and gender identity. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous for her own protection, told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK that she clearly identified herself as transgender to Alhemoud before they met.

Shortly after arriving at the woman’s home, she says Alhemoud became hostile. Court records show he followed her into her bedroom, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

“He said, ‘You are a demon like the other ones, you are a demon, because of my religion,” the woman said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m not a bad person, you’re on Grindr trying to find trans women, what is the point? Please leave me alone.’”

When the woman told him she did not carry cash, he began pistol-whipping her and continued to stomp on her face and torso after she fell to the floor. Alhemoud again demanded money, and the woman told him her purse was in the living room.

“He told me, ‘Wait in the bedroom,’ and oh, of course I thought not,” she said. “When he went to the living room, I went running out and screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’”

She was able to escape and she and neighbors say they saw Alhemoud flee in a red Dodge Charger with black stripes.

Police were able to identify and apprehend Alhemoud days later after he allegedly assaulted another couple while driving the same vehicle. A brief car chase followed, but police were able to arrest Alhemoud without incident. A separate group of investigators later connected him with the assault on the transgender woman and charged him in that case as well.

