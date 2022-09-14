‘Lie of gender identity’ spurred founding of LGB Alliance, court told

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Co-founder says group offended by ‘redefinition’ of homosexuality as she defends charity against accusation of anti-trans agenda

The organisation LGB Alliance was founded to “prevent the dissemination of the lie of gender identity”, a court was told on Wednesday, during a hearing over whether the Charity Commission was right to grant the body charitable status.

Co-founder Kate Harris told a hearing that a surge in anti-lesbian discrimination was another motivation for the creation of the organisation.

