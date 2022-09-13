In from the Side review – gay rugby love story looks bruisingly authentic

Articles

The setting of the London team is terrifically done, but the dull romance at the centre of Matt Carter’s film long outstays its welcome

With help from a Kickstarter campaign, film-maker and rugby coach Matt Carter has made a poignant lo-fi drama about a gay London rugby team. It’s a film with some terrific real-feeling characters, the kind who speak in the way actual people do – they’d be binge-worthily watchable in a series on TV or a streaming platform, flawed and lovely. Here, a bit unfortunately, they’re relegated to the sidelines – B team to a romance between the film’s two least interesting characters.

One of those two is Mark, played by obscenely good-looking former Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln. Mark is in an open relationship with his rich, arty-looking boyfriend, sharing a penthouse overlooking the Thames. They’re living the dream, but seem stagnant emotionally as a couple. Mark has recently joined gay rugby club, the South London Stags where he claps eyes on Warren (Alexander King), who is in a monogamous relationship with another teammate. In five minutes flat, Mark and Warren are slammed up against the wall of a toilet cubicle.

