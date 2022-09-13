The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Serbia bans its first staging of EuroPride rally at late notice

Organisers vow to go ahead with event on Saturday after authorities announce ban citing public safety

Serbian authorities have banned EuroPride, the pan-European gathering of the LGBTQ community due to be held in Belgrade on Saturday, sparking an outcry from organisers.

EuroPride is held in a different country every year, and this would have been Serbia’s first time hosting the event.

