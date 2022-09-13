Articles

Organisers vow to go ahead with event on Saturday after authorities announce ban citing public safety

Serbian authorities have banned EuroPride, the pan-European gathering of the LGBTQ community due to be held in Belgrade on Saturday, sparking an outcry from organisers.

EuroPride is held in a different country every year, and this would have been Serbia’s first time hosting the event.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/13/serbia-bans-its-first-staging-of-europride-rally-at-late-notice