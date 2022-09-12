The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay rights group was set up ‘to promote transphobic activity’, court told

Claim comes in appeal by trans rights charity against decision to give LGB Alliance charitable status

The gay rights organisation LGB Alliance was set up to “promote transphobic activity rather than pro-LGB activities”, the head of Consortium, an umbrella group of LGBT organisations told a court on Monday.

In the first full day of hearings in the appeal by the transgender rights charity Mermaids against the Charity Commission’s decision to award charitable status to LGB Alliance, Paul Roberts, the chief executive of Consortium, said that LGB Alliance was created to pursue an anti-trans agenda.

