Lauren Boebert says LGBTQ people are “spitting in God’s face” and “perverting” the nation

Anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) recently gave a speech telling Christians to “rise up” and put “God back at the center of our country.” She also said that LGBTQ people have created a national “identity crisis” for children and families by “spitting in God’s face” and perverting his creation.

Boebert made her comments last weekend at the three-day conference hosted by Truth and Liberty Coalition, a Christian nationalist organization that believes the U.S. must be a rigidly Christian nation. The organization was founded by far-right preacher Andrew Wommack, and the event was hosted at Wommack’s Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.

“We need God back at the center of our country,” Boebert said in her speech. “It’s time for us to position ourselves, and rise up, and take our place in Christ, and influence this nation as we were called to do…. We know that we are in the last of the last days…. It’s a time to know that you were called to be a part of these last days. You get to have a role in ushering in the second coming of Jesus. Pretty cool, huh?”

During her speech, Boebert said that after God created the world, “It wasn’t long before [the people] were living in a pigpen smeared with filthy, filthy inside and out.”

“Refusing to know God, they soon didn’t know how to be human either,” she said, adding, “Furries,” to audience chuckles.

“Women didn’t know how to be women,” she continued. “Men didn’t know how to be men. Confused, they abused and defiled one another. Women with women, men with men — all lust no love. And then they paid for it. Oh, how they paid for it.”

Later on in the speech, she specifically slammed trans people.

“[President Joe Biden (D), and his supporters] keep inventing new ways of wrecking lives,” she said, mentioning economic inflation.

“And for the record,” she added, “men, please stop trying to chest feed or figure it out so we can get this baby formula shortage under control. If they could figure that out, we might be all right. Or just, men, stop getting pregnant. Gosh, they keep inventing new ways of wrecking lives. There is a feminine product shortage because they’re all in the men’s bathrooms.”

Boebert has previously blamed trans men for the baby formula shortage. Her like-minded colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) has blamed trans men for tampon shortages. Both were caused by labor shortages and supply chain issues.

“Your identity is connected to your destiny, and that’s another attack right now: an attack on our people and attack on our children,” she said. “There is an identity crisis that has been created. God wants you to know who you are. The enemy perverts everything that God has done. Everything that God intends for you and your life and your children and your children’s children, the enemy will take that and twist it however he can. I think when we have a large portion of the population who can’t tell us what a woman is, there’s a crisis.”

“And it’s not as if they don’t know better,” Boebert continued. “They aren’t ignorant regarding these things. They know exactly what they’re doing. They know perfectly well. They’re spitting in God’s face and they don’t care…. They know what’s right. They know the difference. They know what a boy is and what a girl is, but they’ve been deceived. Dark darkness will cover the earth and deep darkness the people, but the Lord will rise over you and His glory will be seen upon you.”

“God is on our side. The blood has been applied,” she added. “We are going straight into victory. You are all more than conquerers through God, through Christ who strengthens you every step of the way.”

Boebert also claimed that a father in Michigan told her that his son got into trouble when he stepped on the tail of a student who identified as a furry. Her story is an extension of a right-wing lie about schools recognizing furries as a gender identity. In reality, such stories are meant to bias people against people who identify as transgender.

Wommack believes that Christians should have control over non-believers through the “seven mountains” of influence: religion, family, education, government, media, arts and entertainment, and business, Colorado News Online reported.

Wommack’s bible college teaches creationism and the belief that the world is only 10,000 years old. Wommack has previously claimed that public schools currently teach fourth graders how to have anal sex. He has also said that the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage should be overturned.

