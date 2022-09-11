The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: London Bridge is falling down laughing

Category: Sex Hits: 3

This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: London Bridge is falling down laughing

God didn’t save the Queen, and the good people of Twitter didn’t save their jokes.

Some folks aren’t sure how to feel about her passing.

Let’s be honest about who is deep in their feelings right now.

Some folks were born ready for this moment.

Meanwhile, the Irish…

And, of course, folks who know the colonial reach of the U.K. all too well.

Oh, THAT queen. Gays are gonna need you to be more specific.

On the upside, Charles gets to be king.

Though he may be behind in other respects.

 

 

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/week-lgbtq-twitter-london-bridge-falling-laughing/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version