This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: London Bridge is falling down laughing

God didn’t save the Queen, and the good people of Twitter didn’t save their jokes.
One of Queen Elizabeth's smartest decisions: wait until Donald was no longer president so the short-fingered vulgarian could no longer elbow his way through her funeral.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 9, 2022
Some folks aren’t sure how to feel about her passing.
mom can you pick me up? people are being sad about the queen in the group chat and i feel nothing
— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 8, 2022
Let’s be honest about who is deep in their feelings right now.
girls who studied abroad in london need your support right now
— conde nast union is live and certified baby (@EmmaSpecter) September 8, 2022
Some folks were born ready for this moment.
Folks, I’m trans, this is not the first time loads of Brits have screamed at me on Twitter.
— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) September 8, 2022
Meanwhile, the Irish…
I knew the queen died before the BBC did because the irish blood inside me vibrated like an amber alert
— Deep Fried Twinkie (@empty_soda_cant) September 8, 2022
And, of course, folks who know the colonial reach of the U.K. all too well.
The seasoned food diasporas are really cutting up on here today
— Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) September 8, 2022
Oh, THAT queen. Gays are gonna need you to be more specific.
asking my girl which hospital she’s in because someone told me the queen was dying
— JP (@jpbrammer) September 8, 2022
Can y’all stop saying “the Queen”. I keep thinking you’re talking about Beyonce!
— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) September 8, 2022
On the upside, Charles gets to be king.
you're never too old to achieve your dreams. prince charles is 73 and he just got his first job.
— erin chack (@ErinChack) September 8, 2022
Though he may be behind in other respects.
how can he be charlie iii when they're already up to charlie xcx
— the poster (@Jumbso) September 9, 2022
