This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: London Bridge is falling down laughing

God didn’t save the Queen, and the good people of Twitter didn’t save their jokes.

One of Queen Elizabeth's smartest decisions: wait until Donald was no longer president so the short-fingered vulgarian could no longer elbow his way through her funeral. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 9, 2022

Some folks aren’t sure how to feel about her passing.

mom can you pick me up? people are being sad about the queen in the group chat and i feel nothing — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 8, 2022

Let’s be honest about who is deep in their feelings right now.

girls who studied abroad in london need your support right now — conde nast union is live and certified baby (@EmmaSpecter) September 8, 2022

Some folks were born ready for this moment.

Folks, I’m trans, this is not the first time loads of Brits have screamed at me on Twitter. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Irish…

I knew the queen died before the BBC did because the irish blood inside me vibrated like an amber alert — Deep Fried Twinkie (@empty_soda_cant) September 8, 2022

And, of course, folks who know the colonial reach of the U.K. all too well.

The seasoned food diasporas are really cutting up on here today — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) September 8, 2022

Oh, THAT queen. Gays are gonna need you to be more specific.

asking my girl which hospital she’s in because someone told me the queen was dying — JP (@jpbrammer) September 8, 2022

Can y’all stop saying “the Queen”. I keep thinking you’re talking about Beyonce! — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) September 8, 2022

On the upside, Charles gets to be king.

you're never too old to achieve your dreams. prince charles is 73 and he just got his first job. — erin chack (@ErinChack) September 8, 2022

Though he may be behind in other respects.

how can he be charlie iii when they're already up to charlie xcx — the poster (@Jumbso) September 9, 2022

