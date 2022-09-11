‘I no longer question who I am’: they’re rural, trans and staying put

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 17:30

A Bendigo clothes swap brought TGDNB people from across rural Victoria, and it was all about finding a safe space

When trans woman Zara Jones came out after living in Bendigo for a decade – and lost friends and a support network as a result – she quickly realised the critical need to support trans, gender-diverse and non-binary (TGDNB) residents in rural Victoria.

A video producer and community worker, she spent over a year creating Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond, a peer-led community group that started in 2020.

