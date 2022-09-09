Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 17:33 Hits: 5

Brothers of Italy’s Federico Mollicone urges state broadcaster not to show episode with co-parenting polar bears

A senior member of a far-right Italian political party tipped to win general elections this month has appealed to state broadcaster Rai not to screen an episode of the globally popular children’s cartoon series Peppa Pig over the inclusion of a same-sex couple in its cast of characters.

The episode, called Families, was shown for the first time in the UK on Tuesday, and features two co-parenting lesbian polar bears. A character called Penny announces: “I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.” The family then sit down for a meal together.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/09/italian-politician-demands-ban-on-peppa-pig-episode-showing-lesbian-couple