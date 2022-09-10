‘Whoever said the language of love is universal never lived in Germany’: British singles on the awkward truth about dating abroad

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022

As part of a global romance special, we asked six UK emigrants to share their stories of hooking up around the world, from Beirut to Berlin

I have often seen the dreariest, most potato-like English men elevated to stud status

Adam Gabbatt, 36, New York City

Being a foreigner abroad doesn’t necessarily make you interesting, but it does at least give you something to talk about. If, like me, you’re a bit boring, you can still rely on someone at a party, or in a bar, or – once – in the shower at a swimming pool being curious about your origins. It can make you more desirable, too. When I was new to New York, an American woman overheard me in a deli asking for a blueberry “bun” rather than muffin. We chatted and she gave me her number. I lost it, but for the first time in my life I felt exotic.

