Peppa Pig introduces its first same-sex couple

Co-parenting lesbian polar bears become the only LGBTQ+ characters in the show’s 18-year history

Worldwide children’s TV sensation Peppa Pig has added a same-sex couple to its cast of characters. It is the first time in the show’s 18-year history that the programme has introduced a family in which the parents are LGBTQ+.

In an episode entitled Families, a character called Penny announces that her guardians are a pair of lesbian polar bears. “‘I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti,” she explains, before viewers are shown the trio sitting down to a family meal.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/sep/08/peppa-pig-introduces-its-first-same-sex-couple

