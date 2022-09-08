Peppa Pig introduces its first same-sex couple

Articles

Co-parenting lesbian polar bears become the only LGBTQ+ characters in the show’s 18-year history

Worldwide children’s TV sensation Peppa Pig has added a same-sex couple to its cast of characters. It is the first time in the show’s 18-year history that the programme has introduced a family in which the parents are LGBTQ+.

In an episode entitled Families, a character called Penny announces that her guardians are a pair of lesbian polar bears. “‘I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti,” she explains, before viewers are shown the trio sitting down to a family meal.

