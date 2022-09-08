The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Miami-Dade school board rejects plan to make October LGBTQ History month

Florida district voted 8-1 against a measure that would have seen 12th-graders learning about key supreme court LGBTQ decisions

The Miami-Dade school board overwhelming decided against recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month, which included a measure to teach 12th-graders about two supreme court cases affecting the LGBTQ community.

Parents, teachers and students spoke for more than three hours on Wednesday, with one group citing indoctrination of students and the other speaking about how Nazis ostracized gays and lesbians with a pink triangle. The board then voted 8-1 against the measure, which was proffered by board member Lucia Baez Geller.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/08/miami-dade-school-board-rejects-lgbtq-history-month

