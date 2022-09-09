Judge to consider trans charity’s appeal to strip LGB Alliance of legal status

Articles

Mermaids claims gay rights organisation was set up to lobby against rights of transgender people

A judge will consider an appeal by the trans rights charity Mermaids on Friday against the Charity Commission’s decision to award charitable status to the new gay rights organisation LGB Alliance. It is understood to be the first time one charity has attempted to strip legal status from another.

The highly unusual hearing will focus attention on increasingly fractious debates over sex and gender identity, and the legal definitions of same-sex attraction and sexual orientation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/sep/09/trans-charity-mermaids-appeal-lgb-alliance-status