Angels with large ‘wings’ shield students from harm at Utah pride march

Supporters dressed as angels stepped in between people gathered to support Brigham Young University’s queer community and anti-LGBTQ+ protesters

Supporters of LGBTQ+ students rallying in Utah were given protection from protesters hurling insults and misinformation over the weekend by allies dressed as angels, who raised huge fabric “wings” to shield queer marchers.

Members of Brigham Young University’s (BYU) queer community were confronted at a pride event last Saturday by anti-gay students and outside protesters, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, but they found they had an unusual and effective security barrier.

