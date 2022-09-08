The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trans Gaelic footballer Giulia Valentino: ‘I’d like to leave a legacy of inclusion’

Exclusive: In her first interview since being targeted on social media, Valentino argues for trans inclusion

It was the game that triggered a backlash and compelled Ireland’s Gaelic sports authorities to review whether transgender women can compete in female teams.

Ireland’s first openly LGBTQ+ club, Na Gaeil Aeracha, was playing Na Fianna’s ladies E team in a minor championship at the end of July.

