The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Iran condemns two women to death for ‘corruption’ over LGBTQ+ media links

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region

Two women have been condemned to death in Iran because of their links to the LGBTQ+ community on social media, human rights groups have reported.

Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, were found guilty of a number of charges by a court in Urmia, in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, on 1 September but the details of their sentences only emerged this week.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/sep/08/iran-condemns-two-women-to-death-for-corruption-over-lgbtq-media-links

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version