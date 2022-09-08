Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022

Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region

Two women have been condemned to death in Iran because of their links to the LGBTQ+ community on social media, human rights groups have reported.

Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, were found guilty of a number of charges by a court in Urmia, in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, on 1 September but the details of their sentences only emerged this week.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/sep/08/iran-condemns-two-women-to-death-for-corruption-over-lgbtq-media-links