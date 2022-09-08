‘No rings, no guests’: supreme court fears spur LGBTQ ‘shotgun’ weddings

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 06:00 Hits: 9

When the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested they might revisit same-sex marriage. Some LGBT couples are not waiting to find out

On a late June day in 2015, recent high school graduate Kaliyah Halsey and their mother were shopping for dormitory supplies when Kaliyah’s mother looked at her phone. “She was like, ‘Oh my God. Gay marriage is now legal in all 50 states. I’m so happy for you!’” recalls Kaliyah, now 25. “We were, like, crying in the middle of Kohl’s.”

Four years later, while training for a new job at Wells Fargo, Kaliyah met Britney Halsey (née Justus). “She came in and I was just in awe,” Kaliyah recalls. The two began a friendship. A few months later, on 16 December 2019, Kaliyah asked Britney to be their girlfriend at the top of Rockefeller Center. On the same date in 2021, the two got engaged. They set their wedding date for 16 December 2023. “That way we could have our dream wedding,” says Kaliyah. The couple began saving up for a huge gathering of friends and family in Nashville, where they moved last year from their home of Roanoke, Virginia.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/08/lgbtq-couples-shotgun-weddings-supreme-court-fear