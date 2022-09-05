A non-binary Joan of Arc? Great. Now theatre should take the next step | Letter

Articles

Louise Branch calls for playwrights to portray male historical figures such as Henry V as non-binary or trans

Re the interview with Charlie Josephine, whose depiction of a non-binary Joan of Arc is causing controversy (‘I forgot I was blaspheming a saint!’ – Charlie Josephine on writing a non-binary Joan of Arc, 29 August), I think that the play sounds like an intriguing discourse on gender and agree that it isn’t taking anything away from anyone. However, can I suggest a much more innovative and unexpected challenge to the gender narrative? How about a play about a male historical figure who is portrayed as non-binary or trans? How exciting it would be to see Richard the Lionheart or Henry V as strong, ruthless, flawed and non-binary, or trans individuals who reject male stereotyping and feel most female when at their most powerful.

How about it, playwrights? Let’s challenge that gender narrative.

Louise Branch

Clevedon, Somerset

