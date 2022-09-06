Joel Kim Booster responded to Billy Eichner’s comments about streaming films like “Fire Island”

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 13:00 Hits: 5

Joel Kim Booster weighed in on Billy Eichner’s recent comments which some interpreted as belittling streaming rom-coms like Fire Island.

In a recent interview with Variety, Eichner spoke about how significant it is that his own film Brosis getting a theatrical release.

“I told myself to look around and appreciate how rare and magical this moment is because you are making a movie that looks and feels like all the romantic comedies you grew up loving, but you’re doing it as a gay man,” he said. “And this is not an indie movie. This is not some streaming thing which feels disposable, or which is like one of a million Netflix shows. I needed to appreciate that ‘This is a historic moment, and somehow, you’re at the center of it. You helped create it.’”

Fans on Twitter took issue with Eichner’s seeming dismissal of gay indie films and streaming offerings. Some even interpreted his comments as a subtle dig at Fire Island, which was released on Hulu.

On Sunday, Booster, who wrote and starred in Fire Island posted a screenshot of a long statement addressing Eichner’s comments.

“Billy was my first comedy boss, is my friend and has supported me in countless ways in the process of making Fire Island and ultimately our movies have very little to do with each other,” Booster wrote. “It seems like he was pretty inarticulate in his excitement about his movie getting a theatrical release, which is really f*cking cool and something I’m sure the studio and his publicist is making him constantly talk about. God knows I’ve said plenty of dumb sh*t without a publicist’s help.”

Booster went on to say how proud he is of Fire Island and that he is grateful that so many people could see it at home via the streaming platform. He added that he’s also excited to see Bros in theaters and that he wishes Eichner nothing but the best. “I’ve spoken to Billy and we’re cool,” wrote Booster.

Eichner has already clarified his comments via Twitter. “I was not at ALL referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films,” Eichner wrote last week. “I was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded by Hollywood.”

“I am very proud Bros is one of many projects – theatrical, streaming, online, etc – where so many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories.”

“Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life. And from the bottom of my heart I truly am so sorry if I inadvertently offended or insulted anyone. I really am.”

Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life. And from the bottom of my heart I truly am so sorry if I inadvertently offended or insulted anyone. I really am. Thank you. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 31, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/joel-kim-booster-responded-billy-eichners-comments-streaming-films-like-fire-island/