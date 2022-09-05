Mid-Life Woman Branded ‘Embarrassing’ For Wearing Shorts And Hot Pants

Articles

Jacqueline Hooton is a 59-year-old grandma from Bogner Regis who recently decided to hit back at trolls who called her ’embarrassing’ for wearing short pants.By doing so she wants to shatter all stereotypes about older women.

The grandma gained a large following on Instagram after she started sharing videos of her working out and wearing stylish outfits. On her journey to break the stereotypes about older women she has faced fierce criticism from people who, apparently, have an issue with her ‘revealing’ outfits. According to some, her clothes are ‘the farthest thing from ageing gracefully’. For example, one cruel commenter wrote that “it’s not ageism, it’s showing class and respect for her family”, and they added that they would be “absolutely mortified if their parent dressed and acted like that”.

Thankfully, the fitness instructor is having none of that, and she couldn’t care less about what these trolls think of her. Jacqueline is determined to dress however she likes, and this is what she told NeedToKnow.online:

“I’m going to be 60 in February and I am excited.

I’m not frightened and I’m not apologetic about my age. I want to help other women feel strong and confident in mid-life too.

The negative narrative on ageing is a great disservice to women. Would you tell a five-year-old little girl that she only has around 20 years to be at her best?

Lots of women approach the age milestones of 30, 40 and 50 with absolute dread because of how ageism affects women in particular.”

Jacqueline already has more than 230k Instagram followers, and she usually posts fitness and educational content.

Thankfully, the majority of her followers are very positive about her work and admire her confidence, and most fans encourage her to keep doing what she’s doing.

