Have TikTok lesbians been cursed by the “TikTok lesbian breakup apocalypse”?

Pop culture experts are convinced there is something in the water that has been causing a slew of break ups among lesbian couples who are influential on TikTok.

Morgan Sung, culture reporter for NBC News, told Rolling Stone she believes we are in the midst of a “TikTok lesbian breakup apocalypse.”

Couples who have fallen victim to the alleged curse over the past few months include JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew, Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca, as well as Sedona Prince and Rylee LeGlue, who became popular on the site due to their massive height difference (6′ 7″ vs. 4′ 9″ respectively).

And many believe it all started with one ex-couple: music artist Cari Fletcher and YouTuber Shannon Beveridge. After the pair’s recent break up, Fletcher released a song called, “Becky’s So Hot,” about Beveridge’s new girlfriend Becky Missal.

Fletcher said the song (whose chorus says, “Becky’s so hot in your vintage t-shirt”) was inspired by an Instagram photo she saw (and accidentally liked) of Missal wearing one of Beveridge’s vintage t-shirts – a shirt that she, Fletcher, used to wear.

The song prompted drama across social media as fans argued over whether it was inappropriate for Fletcher to use Missal’s real name in the song without her permission or knowledge. While Missal and Beveridge claimed to be upset about the song, they also launched a line of t-shirts in response.

Many seem to believe it was this dramatic series of events that cursed the lesbian TikTok universe and is causing this series of breakups.

The “apocalypse” has captivated lesbians across the Internet. Music artist King Princess posted a video of herself singing about it, proclaiming, “Lesbians break up on TikTok, which turns into TikToks, inspiring songs about break ups on TikTok, the cycle will never end until they’re gone.”

And comedian Kendall Payne released a series of videos mapping out the tangled web of drama. Her first video – which includes a detailed chart to show how Fletcher and Beveridge’s break up was the beginning of the end for so many couples – has 2.5 million views and over six thousand comments, many of which thank Payne for her service in clearly explaining how it all began.

